Top Songs
1. As It Was
Harry Styles
2. Starlight
Dave
3. Peru
Fireboy Dml & Ed Sheeran
4. Bam Bam
Camila Cabello [feat. Ed Sheeran]
5. Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
6. Down Under (feat. Colin Hay)
Luude [feat. Colin Hay]
7. Where Did You Go?
Jax Jones & Mnek
8. House On Fire
Mimi Webb
9. Make Me Feel Good
Belters Only & Jazzy
10. Anyone For You (Tiger Lily)
George Ezra
11. In The Stars
Benson Boone
12. Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
13. she's all i wanna be
Tate McRae
14. Shivers
Ed Sheeran
15. Heat Waves
Glass Animals
16. Crazy What Love Can Do
David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson
17. Easy On Me
Adele
18. Green Green Grass
George Ezra
Top Playlists
1. All Hits UK
Mimi Webb, Aitch, Ashanti and more
2. Acoustic Chill
Forest Blakk, Teddy Swims, Zach Hood and more
3. Feeling Happy
Whitney Houston, Clean Bandit, Tones And I and more
4. Viral Hits
WILLOW, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Oskar Cyms and more
5. Easy Hits
Ed Sheeran, Tones And I, George Ezra and more
6. Pop Hits
Becky Hill, Topic, Tom Grennan and more
7. Chilled Hits
Shawn Mendes, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Taylor Swift and more
8. Chill House
Manuela Cortez, ConKi, Srtw and more
9. Best of Motown
Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell, The Supremes and more
10. Dance Pop Super Hits
Alesso, Katy Perry, Joel Corry and more
11. Pop Right Now
Sigrid, Bring Me The Horizon, David Guetta and more
12. Dance Hits
Jax Jones, Mnek, Luude and more
13. Relaxing Classical Piano
Idil Biret, Anne Queffélec, Ludovico Einaudi and more
14. Acoustic Covers
Kacey Musgraves, Kina Grannis, Malia J and more
Top Albums
1. =
Ed Sheeran
2. Harry's House
Harry Styles
3. Gold Rush Kid
George Ezra
4. ÷ (Deluxe)
Ed Sheeran
5. 30
Adele
6. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Various artists
7. Abba Gold Greatest Hits
ABBA
8. Fine Line
Harry Styles
9. Encanto (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Germaine Franco & Encanto - Cast
10. Doo-Wops & Hooligans
Bruno Mars
11. AM
Arctic Monkeys
12. x (Wembley Edition)
Ed Sheeran
13. The Platinum Collection (2011 Remaster)
Queen
14. Rumours
Fleetwood Mac